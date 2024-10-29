For some of us, the holidays involve a lot of traveling. It could be for reasons such as work, leisure, and so much more. Before any trip, it’s important to account for all the essentials. Likewise, avoid checked baggage if possible and consider carry-on luggage or backpacks instead. For instance, there’s this cool Kickstarter project called the Onli Travel Trilogy.

Creator Dave Logan claims it is the “world’s most advanced modular spinner” and it’s easy to see why. It somehow reminds us of the Mercurius Modular Tech Bag’s features, yet with vastly unique characteristics. Dubbed a “trilogy modular travel system,” the Onli Travel Trilogy is comprised of three versatile storage systems.

At the core of it all is the expandable spinner, which comes with a weekender daypack and an expandable tote back. The beauty of it all is how you can effortlessly fit everything into a standard airline overhead stowage bin. In a scenario wherein all the storage compartments are full, just separate each component to fit into the gaps.

Depending on what users find comfortable, they can pull it along as a trolley, wear it as a backpack, grab the top handle to carry it like a briefcase, or sling it over the shoulder. As you can see, the Onli Travel Trilogy is designed to be highly adaptable. Materials such as CBT tape, seatbelt webbing, YKK zippers, and ballistic nylon, among others, ensure superior durability.

For extra convenience, all three are expandable to function as standalone storage solutions. Mix and match to find which combination works for you. The Onli Travel Trilogy is available in three colors: Black, Zinfandel, and Blue Wing Teal. As of our writing, the crowdfunding campaign is already beyond the original goal with 14 days to go.

Images courtesy of Dave Loga/Onli Travel