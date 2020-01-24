The Mission Workshop Kythe Laptop bag ensures anything and everything you put inside remains dry even under a downpour. This carryon is totally weatherproof so your tech gear, clothes, workday items, and everything else remain dry all the time.

Dual-layer weatherproof construction made of the brand’s proprietary high-tenacity HT500 double-coated textile keeps water and moist out while Cordura nylon ensures durability— makes the bag abrasion and puncture resistant. Additional hardware adds to its impressive quality. These include including magnetic Fidlock V-Buckles, indestructible A&E Permacore thread, Arkiv modular attachment rails, and water-resistant zippers.

The Mission Workshop Kythe Laptop bag features a rugged appeal but boasts a neat interior organization. The inside offers organizational pockets for all your gear. It has a dedicated zippered padded compartment for a laptop up to 15 inches in size. It also has a tricot-lined smartphone pocket, multiple general organizational pockets, flat pockets for documents, a large main compartment, and a key clip.

This versatile bag can be upgraded with Arkiv accessories. The front features three Arkiv rails for added storage including Kythe’s zippered tech accessory to hold pens, chargers, business cards, and cords. Likewise, the bag comes with an adjustable shoulder strap equipped with a removable ventilated shoulder pad. The brand’s quick-adjust messenger shoulder strap assembly can easily replace the shoulder pad.

The Mission Workshop Kythe Laptop bag comes in five different colours to suit your personal style. It is available in grey, olive, navy, brown, black camo, and black. It offers 22L of internal space for you to store anything you want to keep dry during your commute.

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop