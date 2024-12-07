Do you have a loved one who’s into EDC tools and survival gear? If so, do you already have something in mind to give them this holiday season? If not, the Oknife Team is currently crowdfunding a new SKU with the help of the legendary Ken Onion. Dubbed the XEN-OAL, this pocket folder is assembled with a proprietary material.

As of our writing, the Kickstarter campaign has already amassed $159,467 from 1,008 backers with 11 days to go. Grab one for personal use and a couple more for some pals or to give out as presents. No survivalist or outdoor adventurer would refuse an awesome gesture like this. The brand was founded in 2021, which makes it relatively new in the scene.

However, Oknife is part of the “O-family” in which Olight is already a subsidiary. The latter supplies premium flashlights for various applications. Most of its products are compact yet highly durable and the Arkfeld, in particular, is the inspiration behind the XEN-OAL. Thus, this knife applies the same slim geometric silhouette and tweaks it into a frame-lock folder.

The unique selling point of this model is its use of a proprietary aluminum alloy Olight calls OAL. In many ways, the metal is an ideal replacement for titanium handles. The scales are supposedly harder than 6061 aluminum and stronger in yield/tensile strength than TA2 titanium.

Oknife says the XEN-OAL measures 7.36″ long with a 3″ blade and a closed length of around 4.2″ for excellent portability. It also tips the scales at about 2.5 ounces, As for the stabby part, they’re fabricating it out of CPM-S45VN. With an HRC rating of 61 it will retain a share edge even with extensive usage.

Images courtesy of Oknife