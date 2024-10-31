Apart from a variety of hobbies, most of us guys have a habit of collecting things. These range from toys, firearms, garage kits, cars, watches, and practically anything we are interested in. For example, some of us here have a growing catalog of pocket knives and we’re certain many of you do too. WEKNIFE just gave us a reason to add another with the Epaulette.

The manufacturer has two versions available for this handy flipper and we’re fairly certain interested buyers will purchase both. With a unique blade style that WEKNIFE calls a reverse tanto, knife enthusiasts surely like to get up close and personal to see what the Epaulette can really do.

First on the list is what WEKNIFE tags as WE24024 Sample2. It measures 7.79″ x 1.44″ x 0.65″ (LxWxH) and weighs 3.51 ounces. The blade is 3.45″ long with a thickness of 0.16″ and the pocket knife is 4.34″ long when closed.

Forged out of CPM 20CV steel with a rated hardness of 59-61HRC, it sports a polished bead-blasted finish and a flat grind. For the handle, we have 6AL4V titanium scales which flaunt a polished and bead-blasted finish. The screws are also crafted from the same metal but stand out with a blue tone.

This frame lock flipper relies on a caged ceramic ball-bearing pivot assembly for smooth action. If you prefer a slightly stealthier aesthetic, this next Epaulette is perfect. In the meantime, WE24024 Sample1 shares almost every specification with its sibling but with slight variances.

For example, its reverse tanto blade has a hardness rating of 58-60HRC and touts a black stonewash finish. This dark coat likewise applies to the scales except for the golden hardware elements. Both Epaulette knives feature a non-reversible tip-up pocket clip.

Images courtesy of WEKNIFE