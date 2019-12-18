The Lundi 36 Hour Travel Bag lives up to its name. It is the perfect commuter’s companion whether on a business trip or on a weekend getaway. It is the essential business trip partner as it offers spacious compartments for a two-day and one night trip. The “Office Compartment” houses and keeps your office necessities in place including your laptop, notebook, charging cables, pens, and more.

The removable passport wallet made from vegetable-tanned leather can hold your passport and credit cards in place. The back part of the wallet provides storage for your plane ticket and a dedicated slot reserved for other business cards or IDs. A zip pocket keeps your passport, keys, and more secure.

Meanwhile, the “Dressing Compartment” ensures you have enough storage for your clothes and undergarments. There is also a zippered mesh pocket inside to stash other small clothing. Lundi 36 Hour Travel Bag even comes with a dedicated toiletry bag, one that can fit your beauty and health essentials without being too bulky or taking up too much space inside.

The Lundi 36 Hour Travel Bag not only looks elegant but it also ages gracefully. It is made from soft premium leather that develops a beautiful patina with continued use. It offers comfort and portability in travel. You can carry it three ways: as a sling and shoulder bag through its detachable adjustable straps or as a handheld bag.

The Lundi 36 Hour Travel Bag only has a thickness of 4.72” and measures 16.4” and 11.42” in length and height, respectively. It is the ideal grab-and-go multi-functional bag and comes in a variety of colours to fit one’s preference. These includes black, deep blue, cognac, navy, and more.

Images courtesy of Lundi