A tool every guy should have in their EDC loadout or just within reach at home is probably not what many of you have in mind. We know the majority believe it should be a pocket knife. Nonetheless, others will also tell you a screwdriver set is the ideal answer. Multi-tools are awesome, but the Delta concept provides the versatility we all need for minor repairs or just tinkering around.

We miss the good old days when smartphones and other gadgets were user-repairable. Back then, an electric screwdriver was a luxury not everyone could afford. Manual tasks require a bit of elbow grease and seem like the manliest method, but motorized convenience is exactly the feature tech-savvy geeks truly desire.

Italian industrial designer Simone Rizzi presents perhaps the most stylish rendition of this essential tool. Given there are no prototypes to mess around with, we can guess its build quality and materials. By the looks of it, the Delta and its triangular charging cradle/storage case are crafted out of plastic.

Don’t get us wrong, because we can also spot metal components such as the bits, and magnetic head. The electric screwdriver itself sports an angled yet ergonomic handle. There are buttons to control the rotation, a battery status indicator, and a torque control selector dial close to the top. The Delta also shows patterns on the handle to enhance grip.

A close-up shot of the receptacle shows a pogo-pin charging system likely with magnets to hold it securely in place. At the top of its charging carry case is a USB-C charging port and status LED light. For easy access, the bits are organized neatly at the rear section. It’s too bad the Delta is just a concept for now.

Images courtesy of Simone Rizzi/Behance