BEST METAL WALLETS
1
First up, we have this beautifully crafted leather and metal wallet from Dango. It has a very slim profile which measures just a third of an inch, even when it’s holding six cards. The aluminum wallet itself can hold 12 business cards or credit cards, giving plenty of scope to carry everything from your library card to your gym membership and bank cards.
The overall aesthetic is improved greatly by the fact this company has decided to pair the manly aluminum (which is CNC’d) with a high-quality leather finish, top grain, and then clamped it together with small metal bolts. It’s a real guy purchase and is available in multiple colors to suit your requirements.
What’s more, it’s USA made for the best quality, and gives protection against RFID theft thanks to its strong aluminum frame. It will last a long time thanks to the durable materials, weighing just 2.4oz and with dimensions that mean it fits into any pocket easily.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
2
An attractive and functional piece of gear, this Trayvax metal wallet gives you the slim and sleek profile you need in a card-carrying wallet, coupled with a pleasing design. This handy and affordable metal money holder can store up to 20 denomination bills and 15 bank or membership cards, so you can confidently head off a night out with everything you need, from your ID to your cab money to get home with.
It has a specially designed window so that you can keep your ID facing upwards to display without having to take it out of the wallet. You can be sure that all of your data is kept secure thanks to RFID blocking which comes as standard thanks to the anodized aluminum protection, which has been coupled with a laminating surface of fiberglass.
As this is classed as a tactical wallet, you’ll also find features such as military grade paracord which binds it together, a bottle opener, and a small but effective pry bar. Made in the good old US of A, this nifty steel wallet comes with a warranty that will last your entire life – 65 years!
Specs
- Card Capacity 15
- Dimensions 4.125 x 2.625 x 0.48 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
3
If you want a men’s metal wallet that has a minimalist appeal, this Roco aluminum wallet is a top choice. It comes with top-quality aluminum framing and it’s evident attention has been paid to even the finest details. There are two flexible bands you can choose from depending on your needs, both made of high-quality silicone so you can trust their strength to endure for years to come.
Don’t let the small profile fool you, this wallet is capable of storing 20 cards and multiple bills, so whether you’re just out for a run or going out for the entire day, you can be confident you have everything you need right there in your front pocket.
It comes with RFID blocking ‘technology’ so you won’t become the victim of this innovative and modern theft technique. All of your bank cards will sit nicely alongside your driving license and membership cards, accessible whenever you need them in seconds.
Specs
- Card Capacity 20
- Dimensions 4.6 x 3.1 x 0.7 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
4
From a top name in everything sturdy, well-built and manly comes this high-grade aluminum wallet from The Ridge. It’s so strong in fact that it comes with a lifetime guarantee, and is likely to withstand anything that you can throw at it.
The exterior metal protects the card details within from RFID hacking, and all of your 12 cards can be kept secure physically thanks to the nifty design which holds it all together. Cards can be removed with ease when you need them, and there’s a pressure clip on the back to hold folded up bills.
It comes in three colors including black and gunmetal, or if you’re looking for something to spice up your pocket and give your pals a chance to rib you, there’s a shiny rose gold edition too.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 2.1 x 3.4 x 0.2 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
5
Created to store up to six of your cards, this lightweight metal wallet for men allows you to leave the house with everything you need – driving license and bank or credit cards. This is a very slim style, weighing only 48 grams and with less than a centimeter of space at just 8mm, you can fit this wallet in your front or back pockets because it is resistant to folding, bending and breaking if you accidentally sit down on it like some other choices.
Fully RFID protected, this metal wallet gives you the strength, stability and protection you need when you’re out with friends or family for the day and have no room on your person for bulky bills and coins.
Specs
- Card Capacity 6
- Dimensions 102 x 63 x 8 mm
- RFID Blocking Yes
6
Simplistic yet elegant, this hard wallet from GRID is ideal for carrying all of your cards needed for daily life, as it holds a maximum of 12. There’s no place to store bills, so this is ideally designed when you plan to spend the day going contactless – ideal for beach days out.
It has a strong and durable aluminum casing, or you can upgrade and choose the black version which is created from carbon fiber. Held together with small hex screws, you can be sure it will last you a very long time indeed, no matter if you sit on it or try to bend it – it will always hold its form. What’s more, you can rest assured no wireless theft can take place thanks to its RFID blocking capabilities.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 4.3 x 4.7 x 1.4 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
7
Next up, we have this solid piece of gear from Liquid Co. Not only does it allow you to carry all of your credit cards in one place when venturing out to the beach or concert, but it also is packed with handy features.
Firstly, there’s the RFID blocker that comes with its 6061-grade aluminum and carbon-fiber design, but then you also have space to store things such as a bottle opener, your keys and a USB drive. These features don’t protrude from the item but can flip inside when not in use.
You can even customize your metal wallet with black or gold small screws, and the handy keyring means you can add extra personalization with a small token. Did we mention the whole wallet is completely scratchproof?
Specs
- Card Capacity 6
- Dimensions 94 x 59.5 x 14 mm
- RFID Blocking Yes
8
If you’re looking for something that is eye-catching and durable, then the Duramont metal case will conveniently store everything you need for a day out. Don’t be fooled by its slim design, this one-touch open case is a practical solution which holds 12 bills and up to 10 of your credit cards for easy access when you need it.
Say goodbye to bend or broken cards, this metal wallet case is able to keep your cards safe from physical harm, as well as being completely RFID proof when it comes to wireless theft. It has been created from a high-grade alloy combined with tough polycarbonate to withstand anything from water to wear.
Specs
- Card Capacity 10
- Dimensions 3.5 x 4.6 x 1.1 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
9
Available in six colors, this Flipside metal case wallet is able to store all of your cash and cards safely wherever you decide to spend the day. It has a larger profile than some rigid wallets on this list, however that extra bit of room means you can stash ten bills and eight credit cards inside of its tough polycarbonate body.
It is durable whilst at the same time practical, locking as soon as you flip it shut, and provides you the ability to see all of your cards and cash once opened up fully for ease of access. There are varied compartments so you can choose which ones you need access to the easiest when paying for drinks or simply using the contactless function. USA made.
Specs
- Card Capacity 8
- Dimensions 2.8 x 4.2 x 0.8 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
10
Next up is this classy silver money case from Tru Virtu. With this metal wallet you’re getting multiple features rolled into one, RFID blocking and waterproofing being just two of them.
It only holds three cards which is great for those who don’t need the capacity of 20 card slots, and you can fold your bills nicely in the back too, with easy access whenever you need them. What we also like about this wallet is that you can carry three coins which are held in place without rattling round inside the metal case – ideal for when you need a shopping trolley but always seem to forget a coin!
Specs
- Card Capacity 3
- Dimensions 15 x 69 x 28 mm
- RFID Blocking Yes
11
Straight from the Netherlands comes this trendy money clip wallet which is also completely recyclable. There’s no fancy gadgets or clips on this design, because it is intended for carrying cards only.
This company has a patented system where you don’t have to fiddle around sliding cards about, a flick of the wrist and all seven cards pop out immediately for you to grab the one you want in a flash. It has a slim design and smooth surface, plus you can clip it onto your belt for easy access when buying a round of drinks with the guys.
Specs
- Card Capacity 7
- Dimensions 3.4 x 2.4 x 0.6 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
12
Perfectly waterproof, this Ogon Stockholm metal wallet is the essential piece of kit if you’re just nipping to the local pool or off out for a day on the beach – or whitewater rapids even! Not satisfied with being resistant only to water, the clever guys at Ogon have ensured that this wallet is also safe from snow, shocks and dirt!
Its outer case is made from anodized aluminum, which not only makes it incredibly strong, but also light too. It fits perfectly in your pocket or can be throw into a gym bag as you’re rushing out the door. It also sports a fan shape for card storage, so you don’t have to fumble or flip like some metal wallets.
Specs
- Card Capacity 15
- Dimensions 4.8 x 3.3 x 1 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
13
With a strength greater than steel yet still lighter than aluminum is this carbon fiber wallet from ARW. It’s not just the materials that make number 13 on our list lucky for the average guy, but it also benefits from a minimalist look and streamlined shape.
In spite of its slimness, this wallet still has a lot to offer. The U-shaped design means cards slide in and out easily, and the money clip is ideal for taking to sporting events, a day at work or even on a date when you’ve already got your phone and car keys – and sweat glands – to worry about. There’s even a small coin box which can carry everything from loose change to your SD cards or USB. Mini screwdriver included.
Specs
- Card Capacity 15
- Dimensions 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
14
Crafted from quality German leather and Robutense, this wallet is a cut above the rest and is available in a choice of colors: Black, Red, Gunmetal and Cream to name a few. There is a money clip installed which holds all of your moolah safe and secure, as well as a patented system to store your cards in.
You’ll be blown away at the sheer light weight of this men’s leather wallet, a mere 18 grams! Coupled with the beautifully tanned (naturally may we add…) leather, the plastic style composite with rounded edges make this a true gent’s wallet fit for any occasion.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 3.4 x 2.4 x 0.6 inches
- RFID Blocking No
15
Bring some color into your life with the HuMn Mini, a sleek and minimalist wallet you can carry just about anywhere. Made in the USA, you can rest assured it has the highest quality of materials, especially true when it comes to the aluminum plating which is actually aircraft grade.
The strength of this material allows for it to be naturally RFID blocking to prevent modern forms of digital thievery, and the choice of colors allows you to always find the one that suits your personality the most. Not a meat-eater? You’re in luck, this wallet is completely vegan friendly. 6 card spaces not enough? Buy an extra expansion plate to hold 5 more!
Specs
- Card Capacity 6+5
- Dimensions 2.5 x 3.8 x 0.1 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
16
This SHARKK metal wallet from HONB is a popular piece of gear for men the world over thanks to its simplistic and compact design, but with the classic accordion interior so you can find cards and money easily. In this metal wallet created with aluminum you can stash your cards neatly with easy access as well as folding bills neatly in the back thanks to its extra height factor.
Choose from a myriad of colors, there’s even a pink or champagne one so you and your honey can be matching – she’ll love it! Provides total RFID protection and is budget friendly.
Specs
- Card Capacity 10
- Dimensions 4.25 x 3.5 x 0.75 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
17
One of the most attractive and functional metal minimalist wallets on our list comes this FIDELO make. It is 3-in-1 as it comes with a removable leather cover which slips over the RFID-proof aluminum main case, and you also get a band that keeps bills secure until you need them. This wallet has some great choices of leather covering to match your unique style, and it also benefits from a pop-up function for the cards to be accessed with ease.
It makes a great gift for a male family member, and the slim design of this wallet means that it can fit in any jacket pocket, trousers or a pair of shorts with no bulge. It blocks all frequencies up to around 125kHz, which are found on access cards and hotel keys.
Specs
- Card Capacity 5
- Dimensions 3.8 x 4.9 x 1.1 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
18
USA made, this leather minimalist wallet for men is an ideal choice if you’re not looking to carry many cards or bills. It can comfortably take up to seven cards and five bills, which means it’s the best men’s wallet for grab-and-go living – to the gym, when commuting to work or on a date. There is a tab which you can pull to display all of your cards quickly, perfect for when you have to use access cards at work or just show your transit card.
This steel wallet is coupled nicely with real leather which is handstitched, and the brass rivets finish the whole thing off beautifully. Choose from 4 colors of leather including Mississippi Mud and Tobacco Brown.
Specs
- Card Capacity 7
- Dimensions 3.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
19
Sleek and made from cold hard metal comes this Martrams metal credit card holder, which boasts aviation grade aluminum in its construction. Thanks to this stainless steel, you can expect strong RFID protection for your driver’s license and credit cards when it comes to wireless theft.
Gone are the days of a bulky wallet crammed with notes and cards, along with bits of receipts and paper, this design is very lightweight at just 4oz, and it boast equally slim dimensions too – perfect for when you need to maintain a clean look with no unsightly bulging pockets. Comes with elastic band and metal money clip.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 3.3 x 2.1 x 0.2 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
20
The Roco metal wallet has a futuristic look with clean cut lines and multiple see through windows. It sports a wide silicone band so that you can comfortably tuck your greenbacks under it safely, ready to whip out when it comes time to pay the bill at a restaurant.
Totally RFID-protected, your credit card information is always kept safe thanks to the aluminum design which is not only strong but flexible too – meaning if you’re one of those guys who likes to slip things in their back pocket your cards aren’t going to get broken. Although it is slim and stylish, you can fit 20 bills and 20 cards into this unique design.
Specs
- Card Capacity 20
- Dimensions 4.5 x 3 x 0.5 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
21
Coming fully boxed, this slim mirror-like wallet is a great gift for a brother, uncle, father, or just one of the guys when you know you want to get them something special. It sports a fan style interior which means that all of your cards and folded bills are instantly accessible when you need them. As it’s stainless steel, there is the double benefit of it being both waterproof and RFID-proof.
Although the name sounds like ‘brick’, you won’t be lugging a lot of weight around with this modern men’s wallet thanks to a slimline design. It even has a special feature inside which protects the magnetic strip on credit cards, which in other styles of wallet have the tendency to rub together and become damaged.
Specs
- Card Capacity 7
- Dimensions 3.7 x 2.5 x 0.4 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
22
As if the RFID protection offered by this wallet’s anodized aluminum casing wasn’t fantastic enough, this company has added an extra layer of physical security. The Safe Code wallet created by Ogon benefits from a number code on the front which is used to gain access to the valuables inside.
Created in France, this polycarbonate men’s wallet offers superior strength and beauty combined into one, with a choice of 5 colors too – we’d go for the orange one.
This quirky minimalist wallet can hold up to 12 bank cards, and also can store folded bills too. We really like the accordion designed interior which helps you quickly see which card you need.
Specs
- Card Capacity 12
- Dimensions 4.2 x 3.6 x 0.9 inches
- RFID Blocking Yes
Which One’s Going In Your Pocket?
So, there you have the Men’s Gear rundown of the top 22 minimalist metal wallets on the market in 2019. There are so many designs out there it can be hard to create such a list, but we feel we’ve covered all the angles. There are men’s wallets for those who just like to carry cards around, and there are also ones on the list for those who like a clip to carry bills and a few coins too. Every item on the list is made with high-quality aluminum which gives a high level of RFID protection when you’re out and about, so you won’t become a victim of wireless theft.
Whatever your style, we’re sure there’s a wallet out there for you on this list. Some like the cold hard steel in their hand from a thin sheet of metal, whilst there is also the option to have a leather cover to bring a touch of class to your look. Depending on how many cards you possess, all of the wallets on the list hold at least five, which can include your security access cards that you use for work, or even a room key for a hotel when you don’t want to keep asking your better half to store all of your possessions.
We love the fact that many of the case style wallets on the list are resistant to things such as snow, water, dirt and dust, making them ideal for a wide range of professions where you can’t afford to keep a bulky wallet on your person at all times. If these items are too minimalist for you and you’re looking for something a bit more rugged, then a tactical wallet may be right up your street. We hope you’ve been spoiled for choice, and we’re sure the perfect minimalist metal wallet for you is just a click away!