If you’re still using one of those bulky wallets that barely fits in your trouser pocket, then you’re in for a real treat. We’ve compiled a list of the best metal wallets that will help you organize your many credit cards, transit cards, driving license and membership cards all into one sleek and sexy piece of gear. These minimalist metal wallets slip nicely into your pocket which is ideal if you want to go for a day out at the beach, or just grab a few drinks with the guys at the local watering hole.

Many of the men’s wallets on this list have shockproof, scratchproof and waterproof features, however nearly all of them are RFID protected too. In recent years there has been a rise in the number of digital crimes, and now many would-be thieves have discovered a way to steal your credit card details just from the frequency emitted by your cards. All it takes is a thin sheet of aluminum to protect your cards, so many of these choices we’ve picked come equipped with full protection.

Us men can now kiss goodbye to the large and oversized wallets of the past, and now can consolidate everything into a concise and efficient piece of kit. Much like key organizers and multitools which are becoming very popular, guys are now seeking good things that come in small packages, and a minimalist wallet is no different.

These metal wallets are ideal for throwing into your gym bag on the way out of the door, or can be slotted neatly into a backpack as you head off on the commute to work or college – many even boast transparent windows so you don’t even have to remove frequently used cards from the holder! Take a scan of our list and see which metal wallet stands out for your personal tastes. You can even combine the strength and security of aluminum with leather and still maintain that slimline profile these metal wallets are defined by.

Top Picks