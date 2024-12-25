Since the height of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic a few years back, there has been a surge in demand for home workout machines. To maximize space and still integrate multiple workouts, smart gym systems are the ideal option. However, for a partially classic platform that can support a comprehensive number of weight training plans, the RitFit BUFFALO is a solid choice.

To cover all bases, we recommend the Smith Machine Home Gym Package with the 370LB plates + 250LB dumbbell set combo. RiFit even throws in an adjustable workout bench and dumbbell rack to sweeten the deal. There are two colorways available: Black and Red.

The former is a complete blackout and the latter only has some parts in red. Before you decide to purchase this, here’s an idea of the total area needed for the BUFFALO. RitFit lists its footprint at 38.1 square feet. Other dimensions include a 79″ rack length, 68″ rack width, and 81″ rack height.

Once fully assembled, it weighs approximately 478 lbs., while the Smith Bar tips the scales at 30.75 lbs. Although the craftsmanship and build quality are top-notch thresholds still exist. The maximum weight you can load is 1,500 lbs., while the plate storage bars can only hold up to 132 lbs. each.

You can just look up the rest of the weight limits for each of the components online. “The RitFit BUFFALO Power Cage is a durable strength training solution with 2″x3″ steel uprights for stability. It features a Smith machine with 9 adjustable settings, a multifunctional pull-up bar, and a modular leg press attachment with a non-slip design,” reads the product description.

