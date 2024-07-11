We kind of miss the times when new product announcements were full of surprises. It keeps everyone on their toes as manufacturers ensure everything is kept under wraps before the big event. Sadly, these days most brands strategically drop supposed leaks to build up hype ahead of launch. For example, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked was somewhat underwhelming given almost everybody already knew what was on the cards.

Nevertheless, Android users can finally decide on what premium device they will spend their hard-earned money on this year. The South Korean consumer electronics group usually goes for two flagship hardware refreshes annually, which means those who plan to hold off plans for an upgrade have until early next year for the next Galaxy Unpacked.

Should you shop now, the options available are the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. In this article, we want to highlight Samsung’s foldable duo to find out if it’s better to stick with last year’s iterations or switch to the current-generation models.

As far as features go, there is nothing truly groundbreaking to speak of. Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 are packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for better performance and battery life. Similar to its Galaxy S24 series, the company is leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence as a major selling point for its handsets.

Notable tweaks include improved durability courtesy of its IP48-rated resistance against dust and dirt. Likewise, these foldable smartphones can survive immersion in up to 10 feet of water. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Pink, Navy, Silver Shadow, Crafted Black, and White. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip6 arrives in Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Yellow, Crafted Black, White, and Peach. Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked is due early in 2025.

Images courtesy of Samsung