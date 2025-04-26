Samsung is reportedly gearing up for a major revamp of its foldable lineup. As it stands right now, rival brands have also established a foothold in the scene courtesy of their unique features and cool designs. If the South Korean group fumbles this year’s hardware refresh, Motorola will likely dominate the folding clamshell form factor segment with the Razr 60 Ultra.

Still operating as a subsidiary of Lenovo, the firm’s ever-improving Razr series is firmly leading the pack. There is no word if the manufacturer intends to expand into book-style foldables. Nevertheless, strong sales numbers imply it does not need to.

Ever since the Razr 50 Ultra blew other Android OEMs away with its larger-than-life exterior display, it has become the signature selling point of Motorola’s premium offering. The Razr 60 Ultra is thankfully not tweaking things this time around by keeping the 4″ 1272 x 1080 secondary LTPO AMOLED screen.

Meanwhile, the primary flexible LTPO AMOLED panel is larger at 7 inches. For build quality, the smartphone retains the 6000-series aluminum frame and stainless steel hinge mechanism for extra durability. Users can expect blazing-fast performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16 GB of RAM.

Internal storage options are 512 GB and 1 TB. Handling its primary imaging needs are two cameras — a 50-megapixel wide-angle and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. For selfies, the Razr 60 Ultra relies on a 50-megapixel wide-angle secondary camera.

Another welcome upgrade is the larger 4,700 mAh battery with support for 68W fast-charging (wired) and 30W fast-charging (wireless). Motorola is launching the Razr 60 Ultra in four Pantone hues: Rio Red, Cabaret, Scarab, and Mountain Trail. Moreover, buyers can likewise pick from four exclusive finishes: Alcantara, wood, leather, and satin.

Images courtesy of Motorola