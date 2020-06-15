What do you get when two of the world’s high-profile watchmakers decide to work on a project? We initially did not have an answer in mind until now. To our surprise and pleasure, we present the stunning MB&F X H. MOSER watch collection. This highly exclusive collection features two models: the LM101 MB&F x H. Moser and the Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser x MB&F. Each variant boasts a unique configuration which gives buyers enough reason to own both.

Those opting for the Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser x MB&F instead are in for a treat as well. Just like its partner watch, this one flaunts a one-minute flying tourbillon at the 12 o’clock location. The hours and minutes, on the other hand, are set on a sapphire disc with indices just below it. The latter is presented in a 40-degree angle for visibility, which is a nice touch.

Meanwhile, the LM101 MB&F x H. Moser it puts the tourbillon dead center of its dial. Since the mechanism is usually the highlight of high-end timepieces, we understand the approach. There are no logos to distract the user while only the hours, minutes, and power reserve. Each watch touts a fumé dial which adds an attractive gradient contrast.

Both watches come with cases that are crafted out of 316 stainless steel with a domed sapphire crystal. The Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon H. Moser x MB&F sports an exhibition case back and an automatic movement. As for the LM101 MB&F x H. Moser, it uses a manual movement instead.

Images courtesy of H. Moser & Cie and MB&F