Maintaining a solid reputation in the ruthless sports apparel market is not an easy feat. A company needs to constantly innovate and improve for it to stay relevant in its respective segment. Marathon running, for example, requires footwear with specific attributes to help an athlete push themselves beyond their limits. The most recent to do so is On’s Cloudboom Strike LS.

The Swiss brand stealthily debuted the silhouette at the 2024 Boston Marathon. A prototype pair was worn by Hellen Obiri — a Kenyan runner — who clinched victory at the race. Subsequently, she also donned the shoes at the 2024 Paris Olympics for a Bronze medal and at the New York City Marathon where she finished second.

Before these achievements, Nike’s AlphaFly 3 was highly publicized in 2023 when prototypes set world records and won multiple competitions. Of course, the athletes who wore them were a major factor as well. Elsewhere, the On Cloudboom Strike LS uses high-tech manufacturing methods to remarkably reduce weight as well as carbon emissions.

The green credentials are a welcome bonus as robots use close to a mile of special filament to fabricate the 1.1-ounce upper. On calls it LightSpray and describes the materials as mesh-like with superior breathability and elasticity. Likewise, the process does not use adhesives. Cushioning and energy return are purportedly top-notch as well.

On equips the Cloudboom Strike LS with two layers of bio-based Helion HF hyper foam to form its ergonomic midsole. Elsewhere, a rigid carbon fiber Speedboard sits in between for optimal propulsion. Finally, the outsole design will make contact with surfaces via the intended sections only.

Images courtesy of On