Watch collecting is the new hot thing!

While investments like cryptocurrency and stocks can be incredibly volatile and unpredictable, one thing that remains (mostly) stable is the value of high-quality, luxury, and vintage watches.

Watches like the Omega Speedmaster, the Rolex Submariner, and Patek Phillipe are all but guaranteed to increase in value the older they are—a provided they’re well cared for and protected against damage, of course!

And that’s where a watch box comes in perfectly handy.

Watch boxes are the perfect place to store your watch collection safely, protecting your investment against damage and helping you keep them neatly organized.

Whether you put your watches on display, store them in a safe, or tuck them in a corner of your cupboard, you’ll want one of these watch boxes below!

BEST WATCH BOXES FOR COLLECTORS

Tips for Luxury Watch Collectors

If you’re going to collect valuable watches, it’s absolutely imperative that you know how to store them safely. Here are some simple rules of thumb to follow:

Store Out of Reach of Pets and Kids

It should go without saying, but I’m saying it anyway!

No matter how sturdy the box, your watches can still get damaged if the box falls off your shelf or gets knocked over by your child/children or pet/s. Keep the collection on a shelf at least above waist height, out of easy reach of smaller children or active pets.

Make sure the door to the room where your collection is stored is also kept closed (and locked, whenever possible).

Store Out of Direct Sunlight

Sunlight shouldn’t damage the watch faces (they’re typically made from sapphire or other glass that won’t be affected by sunlight or UV radiation) or the mechanisms themselves.

However, there are a few other components at risk of damage from direct sunlight:

Gold, which can tarnish or deteriorate after long exposure to sunlight

Leather, which is damaged by UV rays in the sun and will fade/discolor/lose color over time

Gemstones (including brown topaz, emerald, sapphires, ruby, pearls, and opals), which may lose their brilliance or even crack as a result of excess heat from direct sunlight

Store your watches out of direct sunlight, someplace cool and dry.

Always Use a Watch Box

Watch boxes are the only safe place to store your watches—not because they’re secure, but because they provide a soft, cushioned container in which the watches won’t get damaged.

Whether you store the watch box on a shelf, in a safe, or in a bank vault, you NEED the box to be the first and last line of defense to shield your watches from scuffs, scratches, dings, and dents.

Use a Watch Winder for Manual Watches

If you store a manual watch in a standard box, it may lose time. This is because it needs to be regularly wound in order to remain accurate.

For those collecting manual watches, it’s a good idea to store the watches in a winder box—or, at the very least, pull them out of the watch box regularly and set them on a watch winder. It’s a simple task you can do at least once every few days, but it can help to extend the lifespan and maintain the accuracy of the watch.

Store Watches Face Up

Never store a watch face down! There’s a chance you could damage the glass or bezel when storing them face down, so always make sure the watches are stored face up.

Keep Your Watches and Paperwork Safe

Your watches are important, but just as important is the paperwork proving that the watch is a genuine collector’s item. This paperwork will include:

Receipt of sale

Certificate of Authenticity

Warranty information

You should safeguard the paperwork as much as you do the watches. I recommend storing them both in a safe (even a small gun safe will do). Scan the paperwork and upload copies to a hard drive so you’ve got a digital back-up in case the original hard-copies get lost, damaged, or destroyed.