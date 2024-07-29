When automotive designers shift to a slightly futuristic aesthetic, they can potentially push things too far. Do so and the company might unintentionally alienate its longtime clients. Hence, most scale back from the avant-garde to incorporate familiar elements. In the case of Cadillac’s SOLLEI concept, they’re revisiting an old-school paint job from the ’50s.

Make no mistake, this all-electric cabriolet just oozes Cadillac’s signature sexiness from all angles. Honestly, at first glance, it looks like the American luxury marque revisited a classic and carefully revamped it with contemporary cosmetic tweaks. To put it simply the SOLLEI looks familiar yet refreshing at the same time.

As for the exterior, the convertible flaunts a gorgeous coat of Manila Cream. Elsewhere, contrast comes from the chrome and black trims. You can spot these close to the underside and bumpers on both sides of the concept EV. Inside, we have fine Nappa leather upholstery with a pink iridescent pigmentation that shifts colors under the light.

In the official press release, Cadillac says the “SOLLEI celebrates the optimism of travel and the celestial environment with its rich sensory engagement, unexpected discoveries, and sense of occasion.” Additional cabin features include sunburst motif lighting and cosmetic components.

The 2+2 seating layout makes way for beverage coolers and a secondary screen for rear passengers on the console. A 55″ pillar-to-pillar telemetry/infotainment screen lines the width of the dashboard. Adorning the rear of each seat is a stunning wood veneer marquetry with a brushed aluminum frame.

Catering to avian enthusiasts, Cadillac is gifting SOLLEI owners a special kit with bird calls, journals, and storage for writing instruments. Apart from its green powertrain, bio-based materials are also in use.

Images courtesy of Cadillac