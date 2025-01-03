Shortly after blowing everyone away at the tail end of 2024 with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan MY 2025, MANSORY is at it again with another stunner. If the 2025 model year Cullinan Black Bage felt a bit on the tame side, then how about a bespoke Lamborghini Revuelto? When a client prefers a sleek supercar with exquisite aftermarket upgrades, the MANSORY Initiate is one of the best options out there.

As we pointed out before, it’s quite rare for owners of exotic vehicles from the likes of Lamborghini to allow third-party personalization. Nonetheless, with a reputation as exemplary as the German outfit has, it’s practically a household name among the elite. First of all, let’s talk about the cosmetic changes available for the so-called “hybrid super sports car.”

The MANSORY Initate receives a brand new set of body kits to improve aerodynamics as well as enhance its stature. We all know a specific type of composite becomes the material of choice for such a project. The package includes a front apron with side flaps, a front hood, side sills, air deflectors, side air inlets, a rear diffuser, and an extendable rear spoiler.

Its use of carbon fiber creates a mesmerizing contrast against the stock exterior components of the Revuelto. The shop is also replacing the original wheels with forged FV.10 rims in 21″ and 22″ for the front and rear, respectively. These are shod in high-performance rubber to ensure optimal grip and traction on or off the tracks.

Should the client wish so, the team can also revamp the cockpit and incorporate various premium materials and trim accents. Elsewhere, the MANSORY Initiate welcomes a professional ECU remap. The extra 55 horsepower results in a total output of 1,070 horsepower.

Images courtesy of MANSORY