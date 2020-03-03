The Matador Transit30 Packable Duffle Bag is a versatile carrier when you go on your travels, outdoor adventures, or to the gym. It is a compact bag that boasts amazing storage capacity.

Don’t let its minimalist aesthetics dissuade you from owning one. What it lacks in physical appeal it makes up for its quality and offerings. This duffle bag has an amazing 30-liter storage capacity. You can pack as many items as you want without having to worry about durability. It also uses bar-tack to reinforce the stress points on the wide nylon carrying handles so they don’t snap off from the weight.

The Matador Transit30 Packable Duffle Bag is made of 30D Cordura nylon construction, which makes it both puncture and water-resistant. Adding to its waterproof feature are the internally sealed seams and water-resistant zippers. So no matter the downpour, you can be assured that the contents inside are dry.

It provides easy access using loop pull tabs on the dual train zipper. It also offers additional external storage on the front zippered pocket.

Portability-wise, the Matador Transit30 Packable Duffle Bag doesn’t add unwanted heft. It is lightweight at just 4.1 ounces and measures 19 x 12 inches when opened. Best of all, just like with other Matador packable gear, this bag also packs down to a compact size when not in use. It comes with its own tethered storage bag for safekeeping. It packs down small enough for you to put in your backpack or purse and take along on your travels for added storage.

Images courtesy of Matador