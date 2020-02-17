The Matador Droplet XL Dry Bag is the ideal carry for when you plan to bring your tech gears with you under a downpour or during outdoor adventures. It ensures any item you put inside remains dry no matter the wet conditions outside.

Likewise, this bag is perfect for storing your wetsuit or other swimming gear. It also works the other way around. It makes sure that wet items stored inside do not leak water outside.

The versatile Matador Droplet XL Dry Bag offers 20 litres of storage in a unique droplet design made of 15D waterproof ripstop nylon. This makes the bag also puncture-proof, tear-resistant, and ultra-tough, perfect for your extreme outdoor adventures.

It boasts both external and internal sealed seams to maintain the bag’s water-resistant quality by keeping water in or preventing water from seeping through. It also uses Hypalon® rolltop closure with YKK® buckle for ease in carrying, access and storage and for added water protection.

In keeping with the maker’s trademark packable outdoor gears, the Matador Droplet XL Dry Bag decompresses to a packable size. It packs down to fit the palm of your hand. It is small enough that you can clip it to your backpack, tether to your kayak, clip around your waist (if you want) and more.

Unfolded it is just at the size of 14 x 22 inches (33 x 50.8 cm) and weighs 5 ounces (100 grams). It comes with an aluminium carabiner for added portability and a silicone droplet shell or case that protects the bag when not in use.

