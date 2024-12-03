Looking fashionable might be the least of our worries with the temperature continually dropping. Still, there are ways to do so if you know where to shop. Given people wear layers to stay warm, they can top it off with a snazzy piece of outerwear like this Down Bomber Jacket. Supplied by Filson, look forward to superior quality and performance.

Firstly, this insulated jacket in seven sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, and 3XL. According to Filson, the ideal fit should be relaxed with enough allowance for midweight layers when you slip it on. Unfortunately, there are only two colorways available: Dark Tan and Otter Green. Nonetheless, both of these are easy to match with most articles of clothing.

The Down Bomber Jacket extends until hip length only, but won’t be a problem if you have thick denim, cotton joggers, or work pants on. Given the occasional shower or snowfall, it features an 8-ounce oil finish Cover Cloth for reliable water resistance. There’s no room for compromise here as the shoulder and sleeves are bolstered with 11-ounce Shelter Cloth.

These add-ons enhance the overall durability to withstand all sorts of tasks. Of course, the most crucial aspect is the insulation material. Filson claims it only uses ethically sourced 650-fill power goose down for the Down Bomber Jacket. In fact, details about where these came from are available to guarantee the supplier follows humane practices.

Keep it open when the temperature is tolerable or use the two-way front zipper closure for full protection from the cold. Elsewhere, wool-blend ribbed cuffs and hem create a comfortable seal around your wrists and hips to conserve warmth. Lastly, your Down Bomber Jacket comes with wool-lined insulated front pockets.

