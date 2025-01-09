While a lot of us love to travel — domestically and internationally — it’s not exactly a seamless process. Although there are rare instances where everything goes smoothly, most of the time it’s extremely stressful. Before the big day comes, you’ll need to pack all your essentials to avoid the last-minute scramble. For additional convenience, something sleek like Aer’s Carry-On Max includes nifty features you’ll wish others also had.

Checking in baggage is a gripe many have with airlines. Thus, carry-ons are becoming the golden standard for hassle-free escapades these days. Provided there are no hiccups with airport security, tickets, documentation, and flight delays, you’ll soon be on your way.

Meanwhile, Aer offers a diverse catalog of travel products for frequent flyers. The Carry-On Max is available in Black, Safety Orange, Pale Mauve Fog White, and Dark Olive colors. This hardshell suitcase sports a minimalist aesthetic but is crafted with premium materials and components.

For lightweight yet robust protection, the exterior touts a Makrolon polycarbonate construction. Elsewhere, it uses puncture-resistant double-layer YKK RCW zippers. Its closure system is purportedly three times more durable than the competition with a gapless slider.

The top and side handles provide multiple carry options for various situations. Meanwhile, its telescopic handle has four height adjustments, while Hinomoto Miraclent ball bearing wheels help it glide silently. To ensure your Aer Carry-On Max does not roll away by accident, it relies on a Hinomoto wheel brake system.

Inside, the surfaces are lined with sustainable CORDURA re/cor recycled Nylon ripstop textile. Fit even more items with the help of its quick-action compression system and Fidlock magnetic fasteners. Your Aer Carry-On Max ships with a TSA-approved combination lock and leather luggage tag.

