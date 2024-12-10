We know most of you are now enjoying seasonal recreation and sports on the slopes. The allure of fresh powder draws people to resorts for snowboarding, skiing, and other snow shenanigans. Meanwhile, adventure-seekers go on outdoor adventures to test their survival skills. Hence, Aether wants us to gear up with its Brighton Insulated Snow Jacket and have a blast!

Depending on a person’s tolerance against the cold, the optimal practice is to wear at least three layers of clothing. Ideally, the trio should be enough to retain body warmth and keep the chill away. However, some individuals claim it feels restrictive. What we need is cutting-edge materials for reliable thermal protection that also adapts to various movement.

Thankfully, this high-tech outerwear is “designed to fight frigid conditions on the mountain and built to last with innovative materials and timeless style,” claims Aether. Don’t let the temperature faze you as the Brighton Insulated Snow Jacket is made out of Dermizax 3L Protect fabric. In between the outer and inner textile is 60 GSM of PrimaLoft Silver Eco.

The insulation comes from 100% consumer recycled material for sustainability. Since geologic hazards like an avalanche can happen unexpectedly, a RECCO reflector makes it easy for first responders to spot you. Take your pick from three colorways: Graphite, Rubber Brown, and Autumn Orange.

Elsewhere, a 7-panel hood with a Cohaesive system makes it easy to customize the fit. Other notable features include an interior snow skirt, water-resistant AquaGuard zippers with grosgrain pull tabs, and a bunch of pockets for your EDC or other stuff. Lastly, the Brighton Insulated Snow Jacket is waterproof, windproof, breathable, and delivers a relaxed fit.

Images courtesy of Aether