Matador continues to amaze customers with its wide variety of waterproof gear and the Camera Base Layer is no exception. It makes sure that you never waste a good photo opportunity on your travels.

Constructed from waterproof 30D Cordura nylon, this handy carrier keeps your camera and other gear dry even under a downpour. It even has a built-in waterproof ripstop nylon rainfly with taped seams and durable YKK® buckles for added water-resistance and protection from accidental drops. It also comes with its own raincoat to further shield your camera and other technical gear from water or moisture.

Meanwhile, a padded technical shell and a high-performance synthetic down filling called Sorona ups its level of protection. This secures your gear from unwanted scratches or bumps so you can always take your camera with you on your adventures.

The Matador Camera Base Layer is lightweight and compact so it is portable to tout around. You can easily clip it to your bag or harness using the buckles without having to worry about bulk and heft. It only weighs 3 ounces and measures 12 x 8.5 x 2 inches.

The Matador Camera Base Layer uses Hypalon® roll-top opening design for easy access and comfortable hold. This allows you to quickly pull down the cover for quick retrieval of your camera so you never miss a good shot. Moreover, the rolltop opening allows the bag to adapt to different camera sizes and lens set up. This design makes it compatible with most small DSLR cameras and Micro 4/3 camera/lens combinations.

Images courtesy of Matador