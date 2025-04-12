Craighill made waves early in 2024 with the release of the Sidewinder knife, which features a unique “slithering” opening mechanism. The original was already compact enough, but the Sidewinder Mini is considerably more so, it can fit inside a coin pocket or hang from a keychain.

It clocks in at just 2.38″ when closed and 3.64″ when open. It’s nearly half the size of the original is 4″ long and 6.75″ long when closed and open, respectively. Likewise, this folder is more than four times lighter than its bigger counterpart, weighing merely 1.34 oz— that’s less than a golf ball.

Despite its tiny size, the Sidewinder Mini still packs all the great features of its predecessor. This includes the uniquely intricate handle design. Instead of a fixed handle, it has two interlocking halves that move in unison on hinges. They lock into place to form one solid grip when the knife is fully closed or open.

Moreover, this knife still has a blade crafted from 12C27N stainless steel. The 1.28″ blade deploys via a flipper mechanism. But the mini version has an interlocking handle made of sturdy and robust aluminum instead of steel. Likewise, the compact real estate means Craighill had to do away with the classic drop point blade from the original.

Instead, the Sidewinder Mini has a blade style which looks like a cross between a drop point and a tanto, characterized by an angled belly and a pointed tip. This folder is “one part kinetic sculpture, one part cutting tool, it’s an endlessly captivating object in a small, light, portable package.”

Images courtesy of Craighill