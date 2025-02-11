The Bestech Constellation is a futuristic-looking folder that will have you seeing stars with its unique silhouette. A collaborative product between Bestech and the makers of Munko Knives, it boasts a robust construction and a scale that pays homage to the night sky.

Unusual yet beautiful, this flipper boasts a 3.06-inch-long CPM MagnaCut steel blade for great edge retention, hardness, and toughness. It also offers great resistance to corrosion and wear and tear and is ideal for various cutting applications. It’s incredibly sharp and durable for both indoor and outdoor uses.

Meanwhile, the handle on the Bestech Constellation pocket knife features a marbling silhouette reminiscent of a stormy night sky. It is crafted from lightweight titanium with the option of having either a carbon fiber, Micarta, or G10 inlay. The above photo is a new release and shows the handle in a Dark matter gold Fat Carbon Fiber inlay with black PVD coating.

The coating adds to the knife’s overall aesthetic while enhancing its corrosion resistance. The colorway on the handle perfectly complements its ceramic ball bearing which helps for a buttery smooth blade deployment. When used, the blade securely stays in place via a sturdy sub-frame lock.

The Bestech Constellation pocket knife also features titanium hardware, including the pocket clip and backspacer. It’s available in four distinct versions to suit your preference and style and comes in a portable design for everyday carry. It clocks in at an overall length of 7.244″ (4.19″ when closed) and weighs just 73 grams. The Tanto blade looks more like a fixed blade than a folder and its slender, ergonomic handle gives this flipper a sleek and modern silhouette. It’s a design worthy to be in your knife collection.

