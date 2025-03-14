No matter the adventure, having an icy cold drink or food on standby is always welcome. Whether on outdoor adventures like camping and picnics, or out on a beach day fun, food and drinks always go hand in hand. What better way to ensure your refreshments stay secure and fresh for hours than with the The Stanley Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler

Built for rugged adventures, this hard cooler boasts a leak-resistant gasket to keep drinks cold and food fresh for hours. It also has robust handle and latches for security during transit and durability. Despite its rugged construction, it is light enough for hand carry.

Meanwhile, a BPA-free double-wall foam provides better insulation than most typical coolers. It prevents ice from melting easily but stays frozen for over 24 hours (approximately 36 hours). Adding to the functionality of the Stanley Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler is the adjustable bungee system that lets you securely attach a water bottle (your fave Stanley bottle) to the lid.

Moreover, the two locking clamps secure the lid tightly to prevent accidental opening. Then a spacious interior makes this outdoor gear a great companion during fishing trips or tailgates. It is also ideal for all-day activities as it can neatly store drinks and food. For reference, it can hold 21 cans of your favorite brew or soda.

The Stanley Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler comes in various colors to suit your preference. It is available in Rose Quartz, Azure, Stanley Green, Cream, Polar, Charcoal, Lilac, and Tigerlily Plum. It is also available in 7QT and 16 QT capacity, weighing 1.8kg and 3kg, respectively.

Images courtesy of Stanley