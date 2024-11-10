If looks could kill…this pocket knife from Bestech called the Clastic certainly can. Not just with its silhouette but also from its equally killer blade. It comes in tanto shape with a sharp angle up near the tip instead of the handle.

This shape can do almost any task from cutting, slicing, shaving, stabbing, and more, be it indoors or outdoors. Plus, it’s designed to handle being manhandled…or the pressures of daily use with its strong, sharp, and robust blade material. The blade is MagnaCut steel, known for being highly corrosion resistant, maintains a great edge, and insanely sharp too.

The blade employs a frame lock for safekeeping during and after use, comes in a bead blast finish, and made with optimum length and thickness to handle various tasks. It measures 3.62″ long and 0.13″ thick and is tough to beat with its hardness scale of 61-63HRC. The Bestech Clastic folder features ambidextrous thumb studs and a ceramic ball bearing for smooth and quick blade deployment.

Complementing the blade is the equally tough yet lightweight scales made from titanium. The handle is slim so it sits nicely in the hand for comfortable use and also makes the blade look even more outstanding. It has a non-reversible pocket clip also made with titanium for portable carry.

The Bestech Clastic pocket knife clocks in at an overall length of 8.54″ and folded at just 4.92″. It’s also very lightweight at merely 4.66 ounces so you have one fully functional, practical, sleek, and portable folder to boast around. It even comes in two finishes: Black Bronze + Stone Wash and White Bead Blast.

