Long gone are the days wherein tech products are crafted out of cheap materials. Apple led the way with its use of more premium alternatives such as aluminum and glass. This strategy spurred its rivals to also adopt a similar strategy. This has even flowed into the audio market. To illustrate, check out the MW08 Sport from Master & Dynamic.

Aside from the AirPods Studio headphones, the regular AirPods and Airpods Pro are manufactured of plastic. This might have been intentional as somewhat of a throwback to the original earphones that shipped with the iPod and iPhones. The MW08 Sport, on the other hand, sets the bar for how luxe earbuds should be.

Taking cues from fine watchmaking, Master & Dynamic applies sapphire glass to the exterior of the MW08 Sport. With its exceptional durability, say hello to virtually scratch-free peace of mind. Adding refinement to its construction are the external aluminum antennas.

Similar to what you see on the frames of flagship smartphones, this metal is lightweight yet sleek to look at on gadgets. Next up are the 11-mm beryllium drivers inside each bud that outputs high-fidelity audio for your listening pleasure. Choose between silicone or foam tips for personal comfort.

Master & Dynamic equips the MW08 Sport with 6 microphones. Not only do these provide crystal clear audio for making/receiving calls, but it likewise helps with active noise cancelation. The earbuds ship inside a Kevlar charging case that holds 30 hours more for a total of 42 hours of battery life.

You can get the MW08 Sport in four colors: black, blue, green, and silver. To go fully wireless, grab the optional Master & Dynamic MC100 Wireless Charge Pad. This cast aluminum accessory matches the top-shelf design of the earbuds.

Images courtesy of Master & Dynamic