When you’re venturing the unknown or off to some wild outdoor adventure, the bag you bring matters. You’d want something that can withstand the elements and face the unexpected. We’re talking about the GORUCK Dyneema Kit Bag, which from its name alone already sounds promising.

This bag is inspired by classic aviator kit bags, those used by Special Forces teams to carry their gear. As such, it’s crafted to handle the rigors of everyday use and travel no matter the destination. It’s built from Dyneema, which is 15x times stronger than steel and 40% stronger than Kevlar.

Dyneema is also extremely resistant to tear and abrasions and amazingly lightweight for such strong fabric. Literally, it can take a beating , even dodge bullets, and it remains intact, so you can just imagine how far it can go.

Moreover, 210D HT (High Tenacity) CORDURA used on the back panel and the underside of the shoulder provides added durability. The GORUCK Dyneema Kit Bag may be inspired by the aviator kit bag. But it has more functionality to cater to daily use, travel, and storage.

It opens wide for easy access, packing, and unpacking and offers six pockets. It has three interior zipped pockets, two external side pouch pockets, and one external zipped pocket measuring 14″ W x 11″ D.

The GORUCK Dyneema Kit Bag is TSA Carry-on compliant and can be carried two ways: via grab handles or the adjustable padded shoulder strap. This bag also comes in a low profile so you can use it for just about anything be it on your daily commutes, trips to the gym, weekend getaways, and more.

