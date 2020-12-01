Master & Dynamic already boasts a premium lineup of audio products, but it’s not stopping them from partnering with another high-end label. Its latest collaboration is with a Los-Angeles based luxury eyewear brand. There are a total of six items in the collection: Three versions of the MW65 over-ear headphones and another three for the MW07 Plus true wireless earbuds. The designs will be taken from the limited-edition variants of the Oliver Peoples OP-505 sunglasses.

The MW65 are top-shelf headphones that use anodized aluminum and leather. These materials give it a sophisticated presentation. Moreover, these make them lightweight at just 8.64 ounces. It uses 40 mm beryllium drivers and supports Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity with aptX and SBC codecs.

The Oliver Peoples’ model features the exclusive acetate patterns on the emblem. Meanwhile, the leather is in a shade close to that for a cohesive look. Next, is the MW07 Plus earbuds which is Master & Dynamic’s true wireless option. These are upgrades to the MW07 and boast 10 hours of battery life for earbuds.

Its stainless-steel charging case holds another additional 3 full charges for a total of 40 hours. These are capable of producing amazing audio thanks to the 10 mm beryllium drivers. The special edition features the same signature acetate patterns on the main body.

Finally, All three acetate colorways are LBR, Bordeaux Bark, and DTBK. Each represents one of the three from Italian manufacturer Mazzucchelli. Thus, this easily makes the Master & Dynamic x Oliver People audio collection highly collectable and fashionable as well.

Images courtesy of Master & Dynamic