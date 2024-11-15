Marantz’s Grand Horizon wireless speakers are like artisanal pieces of decor that can enhance most modern interiors. For comparison, the usual practice when shopping for an audio system back in the day was simply picking the biggest speakers available. There was very little to no concern about how these gargantuan boxes looked as long as their output matched the size.

It’s totally different now. Consumers also consider how well the product aesthetically ties in with everything else in the room. Moreover, interested individuals don’t just decide without comprehensive research about performance, sound quality, and features. With a reputable brand like Marantz, we can safely say it checks all the boxes.

“Elements of the iconic Marantz design ethos are strikingly reimagined and complemented with luxurious materials to create Marantz Grand Horizon’s unique yet timeless silhouette,” reads the official page. The orb-like form factor includes a base and is available in three hues: Midnight Sky, Marantz Champagne, and Moon Ray.

With color-matching Marantz Radiance 360° Seamless Fabric, these are elegant additions to any space. The loudspeaker layout includes a single 8″ Marantz Gravity bass unit, 4x 3″ wideband units, and 3x 1″ high-frequency units. Testing shows a frequency response of “28Hz to 20kHz (+/-3dB), 18Hz (-10dB),” a maximum SPL of 111 dB, and a peak SPL of 122 dB.

To ensure superior acoustic fidelity, the Grand Horizon relies on a custom in-house DSP algorithm. The speakers support a wide range of music streaming services such as TIDAL, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. Bluetooth 5.4, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2 provide seamless wireless connectivity with most mobile devices.

Images courtesy Marantz