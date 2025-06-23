For the minimalist, a miniscule yet highly functional and reliable utility tool is a dime in a dozen. We’re talking tactical gear that springs to action in a split second, yet very inconspicuous when on standby. It hardly looks like a dangerous tool as it easily masquerades as a pill-sized pendant. Of course, we’re talking about the PeaCut from designer Nichole Ye.

This gear is smaller than a standard size pill (more discreet than a Tylenol capsule (~22mm) at 0.78″ long). But it can easily slice, stab, and more. Hence, the saying don’t judge the book by its cover. It’s the ideal tool for covert operations as it seamlessly blends into any getup with its stylish design.

Plus, the PeaCut is very lightweight at just 2.89 grams (30% lighter than a quarter (5.67g) so it easily disappears in your pocket/keychain or doesn’t feel anything at all when used as a pendant. Yet, its robust and sharp build can tackle just about any task unimaginable.

Its 440C blade offers surgical action precision. It can effortlessly cut or slice through rigid plastic enclosure, puncture cans, pry, peel off labels, scratch away stickers, and more despite its tiny size.

Using advanced bolt-action engineering allows lightning-fast blade deployment in under one second (deploy/retract in 0.8 seconds flat). The mechanism also ensures blade security, by auto-retracting after use to prevent injuries.

The PeaCut boasts a CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium construction, making it resistant to corrosion, dirt, moisture, and extreme cold temperatures. It’s suitable for any situations, for emergencies, indoor or outdoor use, and is TSA-Stealth Certified. Moreover, it has three built-in 1.5*6mm tritium slots for visibility in low light conditions.

Images courtesy of Designer Nichole Ye