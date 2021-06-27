When we said that Fragment Design was really going for broke in 2021 with its collaborations, we never expected its latest one. The celebrated Japanese fashion label surprises everyone with a stunning partnership with Maserati. The duo is working together and producing 175 examples of the Ghibli special editions. It will extend to two variants of the sedan: The Operanera and Operabianca.

Clients can get their luxury vehicle in a blackout or all-white configuration. Previously, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s talent was also on show for a 47-foot leisure vessel alongside Yanmar and Azimuth Yachts. After this seaworthy venture, Fragment Design is back on land with an Italian automotive icon.

Maserati describes the exclusive machines as the products of innovation and creativity. “They are symbols of the deconstruction of convention, a re-birth of hope, and are unmistakable statements of intent,” writes the carmaker.

So far, the only images available of the Maserati x Fragment Design special editions are of the Operanera. Moreover, being fans of darker colorways, we’re glad to see that this is the poster boy for this project. Starting with the exterior, you’re getting the familiar silhouette of the Ghibli.

Meanwhile, a closer view reveals the Fragment branding accompanying Maserati’s own on various sections of the luxury sedan. From the front, we have Maserati’s Trident emblem on the grille with the Fragment script on the right.

Next is on the fenders wherein the Ghibli name, Maserati, and Fragment names are visible. Then there’s the Fragment Design double lightning logo on the C pillar of the vehicle. Inside, the cabin flaunts Alcantara and premium leather upholstery and blue seatbelts as the most striking features. Thus, we’re eager to see what Fujiwara’s comes up with next.

Images courtesy of Maserati