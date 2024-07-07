A few days ago, we presented one of the lots listed for next month’s RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auction. The model in question was a 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra dubbed the “Snake Charmer.” Also slated a few days after the event is the Pebble Beach Auctions. Meanwhile, Gooding & Company previews a machine that will be up for bid — a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S.

According to official records, the Italian marque assembled a total of 764 units of the sports car over a seven-year period. Serious collector5s would gladly pay good money to add models like it to their fleet. It appears this 1970 Miura P400 S is extremely desirable given the condition and backstory behind its acquisition.

The group in charge of its sale tell us the vehicle was sold new in Italay before it eventually was shipped to the United States around the ’80s. Surprisingly, after a short stint in action, the owner at the time decided to turn it into a unique showpiece in the living room.

Gooding & Company confirms that since then, it was never publicly exhibited. As far as condition goes, an inspection notes small imperfections likely from normal usage. the 1970 Miura P400 S on offer never underwent any restoration work, but received a repaint a little over four decades ago.

The two-seater is outfitted with Campagnolo rims still shod in Pirelli tires from its construction period. Whoever, ends up with the keys has a long list of items to work on to make it even more presentable. Nevertheless, the 1970 Miura P400 S looks remarkably presentabler as is. Gooding & Company estimate bids might reach $2.5 million for chassis number 4614 with engine number 30531.

Images courtesy Gooding & Company