Segway has certainly come a long way. Since its popular self-balancing Personal Transporter was mired in controversy regarding safety issues, many thought it would go bankrupt. Instead, the company is still a major player in the high-tech mobility sector. Interestingly enough, the lineup continues to grow with the Xyber as the latest entry.

Just when you thought the manufacturer was out of the game, its catalog still offers two self-balancing electric scooters. There’s the standing-up variant called Ninebot S MAX and the sit-down option it named the Ninebot S2. As for the Xyber, we’re looking at a futuristic electric bicycle. for moto enthusiasts.

The latest addition to Segway’s fleet is a great sign for the sustainability scene. It goes to show that eco-friendly bikes are gradually becoming mainstream. According to its marketing materials, this model touts a “leading range,” “category defining design,” and an “intelligent ride system.

For stability, durability, and weight savings, the Xyber starts with a cast aluminum frame. The lightweight yet heavy-duty metal is an excellent choice for the chassis. Hence, the e-bike boasts a maximum weight limit of 396.8 lbs. and a maximum cargo rack capacity of 121 lbs. Segway outfits it with a 6,000w drive system.

Its electric motor can crank out 129.07 lb-ft of torque to help it accelerate from zero to 20 mph in 2.7 seconds. There are three throttle modes available: Eco, Sport, and Race. Likewise, riders can choose between 12 levels of pedal assist.

The Xyber can hold up to two 1,440 Wh batteries for a remarkable range of approximately 112 miles. To keep your ride smooth, Segway equips it with a dual-crown front suspension and a five-stage quick-adjust rear mono-shock suspension unit.

