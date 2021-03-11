It was not long ago when we gave you a glimpse of what is possible when two distinct brands from different disciplines work together. These days, collaborations are perhaps the most sought-after acquisitions by affluent collectors. Hence, the X47FRGMT from Yanmar and Fragment Design is another spectacular example of what’s possible when both parties share compatible ideas.

How to the X47FRGMT came to be started with a blueprint provided by Ken Okuyama, a renowned industrial designer. Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara takes the helm as the creative designer for this splendid vessel. This here is no two-man job as Azimut Yachts lends its resources to build the sleek ship.

With Fujiwara’s eye for style, he is endowing this exclusive X47 EXPRESS CRUISER refined living spaces. Moreover, the X47FRGMT will maximize the use of natural lighting to bring out the beauty of its interiors. This 47-foot watercraft will Yanmar’s “flagship yacht of the next 100 years,” says the press release.

Fragment Design is also closely working with the Japanese marine engine group’s engineers. The fashion house intends to come up with the optimal layout and to discuss the type of materials they can use that can withstand the corrosive nature of seawater. The X47FRGMT not only promises reliable performance but an attractive profile both on the outside and inside.

The helm station boasts a state-of-the-art dashboard with a touchscreen panel. Owners have full control over the three 8LV turbo diesel engines from the cockpit. Then there’s Yanmar’s cutting-edge joystick control system for a smoother operation during your travels. Cruising speed maxes out at 40 knots. Aboard the X47FRGMT you can find a lounge, kitchen, and two en-suite cabins.

Images courtesy of Yanmar/Fragment Design