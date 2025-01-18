Winter may be over but Spring can still bring about the occasional cold breeze. Thus, it’s still best to come prepared with an extra pair of warm footwear, especially after you rack up the miles. So why not slip on OOFOS’ OOcoozie Thermo Mule?

It not only keeps your feet warm and cozy (as its name implies) but also helps with recovery from any strenuous activity. It’s the ultimate active recovery footwear for the elements featuring the revolutionary OOfoam technology that absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear foam materials to significantly reduce stress applied to the feet and joints.

Moreover, having a closed-cell foam makes it machine washable and less likely to attract unwanted odors. Another remarkable feature of OOFOS’ OOcoozie Thermo Mule includes a patented footbed design that helps reduce stress on knees, ankles, and other joints. It also helps better distribute pressure for enhanced support and stability.

When it comes to thermal insulation, this pair does not disappoint. It keeps your soles and toes warm using Primaloft hi-loft ultra insulation, which blankets the quilted yet lightweight uppers so you get a warm pair of packable footwear that you can easily slip in and out of your bag during travels.

Best of all, a modern mule design means effortless wear on and off for those grab-and-go moments. It would also come in handy for quick errands or trips to the mall. If only we could also wear OOFOS’ OOcoozie Thermo Mule to the office. But its casual design makes it ideal for lounging at home. Get this in either Black & Alpine Moss Thermo or an All-Black Thermo colorway.

Images courtesy of OOFOS