All of us have probably heard stories about UFOs, aliens, and even abductions for years now. With the United States government now declassifying several reports of what they’re now calling Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), interests surrounding the subject are surging once more. For those who crave something related to the latter, book a stay at the Futuro House.

Although the name suggests that the cabin would most likely feature cutting-edge technology, it’s something else entirely. You see, from the exterior, it is designed to look like your textbook flying saucer. Plus, standing right in the middle of a verdant backdrop of trees, it looks surreal even in daylight.

This eccentric yet fun structure came from the mind of Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. They say that only less than 100 are in existence after their construction in the late 1960s up until the 1970s. If you’re ever in Somerset, United Kingdom, the Futuro House might be an interesting experience to stay in one.

The Futuro Houses that stands in Marston Park is apparently one of 68 that are still in good condition. This unit, in particular, is a restoration by artist Craig Barnes and hails from South Africa. It looks exactly the way it should from the outside, while the interior now sports a more modern appeal.

Accommodations include a double bed and an additional sleeping area enough to sleep up to four guests. The door opens to reveal stairs just like those on eyewitness accounts of UFOs. Sadly, no tractor beam action for your luggage here. Be sure to take photos at night when the lights inside turn it into a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. The Futuro House is probably the closest one can get to an actual sighting.

