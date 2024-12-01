Tiny home living is a trend that’s gradually spreading across the globe. A huge residence may be the ideal dream of most people, but some prefer a modest structure with basic creature comforts. Baluchon is a French group catering to clients looking for a turnkey tiny house. One of its more recent projects is the Nano Switzerland.

According to the company, each build is practically bespoke as buyers customize every aspect of their residence. The Nano Switzerland is probably called such because it was eventually transported to an undisclosed private property in the country. So far, we only know the owner’s name is Peter.

However, we can probably learn a lot about the guy courtesy of the blueprint and what’s inside these four walls. As with most of their works, Baluchon uses a trailer as the solid foundation. Meanwhile, the framework is class 2 spruce with the flooring in solid oiled oak. As for the exterior, they clad the facade in red cedar.

Elsewhere, the interior walls are poplar plywood in white paint and spruce paneling covers the ceiling. For insulation, the Baluchon applies a combination of hemp, cotton, and linen. Sparing no expense for reliability, they’re sourcing all hardware from Würth. A Lunos double-flow CMV and air extractor handle the ventilation.

The volume holds a combination bed, a workspace, a kitchen, shelves, and storage compartments. A bathroom with a shower is likewise included within the Nano Switzerland. Finally, lighting equipment and electrical components are by Legrand. Plenty of double glazing also illuminates the spaces by day.

Images courtesy of Baluchon