Developers are now snatching up prime real estate for future projects. Thus, it won’t be long before towering buildings sprout in the most scenic spots. When it comes to luxury residences, attracting investors and clients entails bold marketing strategies. In the case of Atto Design by Pininfarina, it leverages the keen eye of the folks at the famed Italian design firm.

Given the structure they’re planning will be in the middle of other similar establishments, the operators are calling for something divisive. Along for the ride in this challenging venture is Origem Incorporadora — with the latter’s visionary CEO, Henrique Blecher — overseeing every aspect. As such, the architecture should soon transform into a local attraction.

The team is already billing it as the “first Pininfarina” in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While many modern high-end residential towers tout geometric elements, Atto Design by Pininfarina avoids them as much as possible. From its facade to the floor plans, sleek curvatures flow seamlessly over almost its entirety.

Therefore, it appears to blend with the existing landscape. Terraces teeming with greenery also enhance its appeal as they encourage appreciation of nature. The blueprint details private spaces that span anywhere between 5,027 square feet to 11,840 square feet. Full-height glazing wraps around every volume to illuminate the interiors with sunlight by day.

Residents can also take advantage of cross ventilation when they open a few windows or sliding doors. There are 14 floors in total, with 20 units available for occupancy at Atto Design by Pininfarina. All are facing Posto 6, on Barra Beach, while its parking spaces come with private showers. Lastly, the lobby will showcase bespoke furniture by Pininfarina.

Images courtesy of Origem Incorporadora/Pininfarina