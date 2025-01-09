The idea behind a tiny house is to cram as many creature comforts and amenities in a structure with a remarkably small physical footprint. For some time, we’ve seen designers and architects come up with creative ways to do so. However, the concept now seems askew as new models are now significantly larger than before. An example that comes to mind is the Arrowsmith.

This is a platform by a company in Canada called Left Coast Tiny Homes. Despite our gripes regarding the overall size of the dwelling, the customer is always right, as they say. Don’t get us wrong, because the other options do fit the compact form factor. However, its largest blueprint straddles the fine line.

Clients can choose between two Arrowsmith variants: 8’6″ x 34′ – 40′ or 10′ x 32′ – 40′ with both mounted on a triple-axle trailer. While a house on wheels is technically a motorhome, the rims on this bad boy are purely for transport purposes. This approach is logical as everything can be fabricated at Left Coast Tiny Homes’ facilities.

Its standard layout shows a fir door for the main entrance which directly opens to an open floor plan. It’s a volume that holds the dining area, a countertop, a dishwasher, a farmhouse sink, a full-size fridge, a pantry, a gas range, a range hood, and more. Directly beside the kitchen is a small living room with a sofa facing a smart TV mounted above a propane fireplace.

Another door opens to a bathroom with a sink, a shower, a toilet, and a stacked washing machine/dryer. Next is a sliding door leading to the main bedroom. Left Coast Tiny Homes Optimizes the Arrowsmith to even accommodate a loft bedroom accessible via a wall-mounted ladder.

Images courtesy of Left Coast Tiny House