For the jet-setters heading to Japan this holiday season, you might want to book your stays at The Tokyo EDITON hotels. Depending on the attractions or tourist spots in your itineraries, there are two to pick from. Nevertheless, the lobbies of the Ginza and Toranomon locations now feature festive sculptures by Kengo Kuma.

The Japanese architect was recently featured in our post on the Ginza branch of the international luxury hotel chain. He, along with EDITION brand executive Ian Schrager, is behind the new establishment’s distinct presentation inside and outside. As for what’s on display, we have two wooden Christmas trees dubbed the Kigumi and Komorebi.

To ensure guests at both sites can view these spectacular pieces, The Tokyo EDITION operators have scheduled a simple tour for the duo. Since we’re already way past the November 19 to December 25 exhibition at Ginza, the only spot left is Toranonmon.

Sustainability is the theme here with the Japanese wood sculptures destined to become something else early next year. “I designed the Christmas tree as an architectural structure for this project,” notes Kuma. “The trees have a story of their own assembly; even after it is finished, they will live forever.”

He also added: “In this sense, I realized the ideal way of architecture in the future through the Christmas tree.” Inspiration for the Kigumi comes from traditional Japanese culture and technology. Meanwhile, constant dynamic changes or innovation is the motif for the Komorebi.

Equally important is the involvement of Karimoku Furniture. After The TOKYO Edition hotels wrap things up this month, the Christmas trees will become bespoke pieces of furniture. Finally, the timbers are Japanese walnut, Japanese maple, castor aralia, magnolia, and oak.

Images courtesy of The TOKYO Edition Hotels/Kengo Kuma and Associates