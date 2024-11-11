As a tourist, Japan is one of the best countries to visit for the people, culture, food, attractions, and a whole lot more. For accommodations, there are plenty of options for folks who are on a budget. On the other hand, the rest who want to indulge in the finer things in life can stay at luxury hotels instead. It just so happens that The Tokyo EDITION opened another establishment in Ginza.

The group’s first location was in Toranomon — a business district of Minato, Tokyo. The demand for its upscale services likely made it necessary for another venture. In order to meet the high expectations of its clientele, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and brand creator for EDITION Ian Schrager teamed up once again.

Regarding the hotel chain’s latest addition, Kuma stated, “It’s an area where various city functions overlap and are woven together. Inspired by the concept of weaving, we have designed The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza in this human-scale and walkable city as a new landmark weaving Ginza together and connecting it to the world.”

From the outside, we have a 14-story building facade clad in metal latticework and vertical gardens. To keep in tune with nature, the rooftop wine bar features olive trees and ferns. It’s a surreal atmosphere for sure given the sprawling urban landscape surrounding The Tokyo EDITION in Ginza. As for the other interior areas, timber elements contrast with other contemporary materials.

With 86 rooms in total, guests can choose modest entry-level accommodations or splurge for one of the ten suites. Among the amenities The Tokyo EDITION Ginza has on offer, visitors speak highly of its social spaces. Enjoy alcoholic beverages crafted with local spirits or the more traditional cocktails in the company of friends or strangers.

Images courtesy of EDITION Hotels