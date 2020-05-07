Not content with the Toyota SupraGR-450 that was recently headlining our page, Manhart is back with another custom ride. This time, it is shifting from a Japanese marque into a label that a little more local. This German tuning outfit is now doing what it does best with an SUV from Audi. With its impressive work on various marques such as Land Rover, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz among others, this project should be equally remarkable. This here is the RQ 900.

Gearheads who have been closely following Audi’s catalog knows that it is an RSQ8. This machine is already a luxury-tier SUV in its original configuration. However, after Manhart lets it run through a gauntlet of upgrades, the result is absolutely mesmerizing any way you look at it. Starting with the stock 592-horsepower 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine, the RQ 900 is ending up with a wicked boost.

How crazy you ask? Well, how about a whopping 900 horsepower and 796 lb-ft of torque at its disposal. Manhart makes it possible through an ECU mod, carbon fiber body kits, a transmission tweak, and new exhaust system. We recommend taking it for a run on the tracks to experience everything it has to offer. This is one souped-up SUV that nobody will want to mess with.

The Manhart is not limiting its work to performance only. Thus, the RQ 900 gets an exclusive decal treatment to give its stealthy exterior some contrast. You end up with a stylish black and gold colorway that stunning. If this is something you want, then hurry up because only 10 examples are available.

Images courtesy of Manhart