Summer is the perfect season for owners of boats and yachts to hit the high seas. There are plenty of activities to indulge in when aboard these, especially during extended trips. Apart from the usual amenities, you can always upgrade the experiences with equipment and water toys that allow you to explore underwater. How about a luxurious submersible like the Super Yacht Sub 3?

After the horrific implosion of the Titan from OceanGate, it became a stark reminder to never neglect all necessary certifications. These rigorous and comprehensive tests exist in the first place to ensure our safety. In the end, everyone agrees it was Stockton Rush’s hubris which led deadly consequences.

Meanwhile, companies like U-Boat Worx are highly regarded for the performance, reliability, and safety of their submersibles. With several models currently in the hands of research groups, resorts, and the wealthy, the Super Yach Sub 3 is a cool addition to your ship’s garage. It measures approximately 10.5′ x 8′ x 5.7′ (LxWxH) and weighs 8,378 lbs.

The submersible should be compatible with existing tender launch systems. A highlight of its robust pressure hull is the acrylic bubble that provides almost 360-degree views. U-Boat Worx says it can accomodate up to three passengers including the pilot, while the 21.6 kWh battery lasts up to 12 hours. Four 6W propulsion units take it up to speeds of three knots.

Furthermore, safety features such as maximum depth protection, a deadman’s switch, a safety buoy, a USBL system, and a drop weight option are standard. The Super Yacht Sub 3 also touts an exterior motorized articulating arm with a four-pring clamp to grab items. The cockpit boasts a variable airflow AC, a Hi-Fi Bluetooth sound system, and a cold-storage box for beverages.

Images courtesy of U-Boat Worx