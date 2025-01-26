This $5.9 million mansion at 28888 Lake Vista Dr. Agoura Hills spans 6,500 sq ft. and is an architectural marvel inside and out. It offers unobstructed panoramic views of Malibou Lake from where it sits perched along a hillside.

A 400-foot driveway leads to this elegant contemporary home that sits atop 3.41 acres for complete privacy. A glass pivot door leads to an open-floor layout that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces. There are expansive glazing all around that look out to picturesque views of the mountains and the lake.

Meticulous attention to detail was put into the construction and design of this Agoura Hills manse. The interior finishes and furnishes alone are nothing short of luxurious. The living room boasts soaring ceilings and a series of sliding glass doors and windows. But the standout feature of this space is the massive view of the mountainous landscape.

The main floor hosts a bedroom, the chef’s kitchen, and a formal dining room. The blacked-out kitchen features state-of-the-art Miele appliances, cabinetry from Germany, quartz countertops, and a butler’s pantry. Likewise, a wine wall sits between the conjoined spaces adjacent to the breakfast bar and the kitchen.

Meanwhile, a floating stairway on the main floor leads to the second floor where it hosts three more bedrooms and the primary suite. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom overlooking the lake, and a private balcony.

Moreover, other key features of this Agoura Hills manse include a 1, 700 sq. ft. rooftop deck with captivating views, an indoor-outdoor gym, and a home office. Likewise, there’s an outdoor kitchen, landscaped grounds, and an infinity pool. This mansion has smart home tech, security cameras, solar power, and more.

Images courtesy of The Agency