When we feel the need to look for awe-inspiring aftermarket enhancements, we can’t go wrong with Hennessey Performance. This American tuning outfit has been churning out jaw-dropping upgrades for some of the most beautiful automobiles out there. Now, what they have on their hands is an Audi R8. This is one of the rare times wherein they work their magic on a machine with a foreign marque. They’re calling it the HPE 900 Twin Turbo R8 and the results are mind-blowing.

This is not their first rodeo when it comes to turning high-performance vehicles. Their past exploits include gigs on a few models from Lamborghini and McLaren. The Audi R8 rolling into the Hennessey Performance shop packs a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 power plant rated at 562 horsepower. Testing shows that it can go from zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds. Make no mistake about it, but these are already impressive numbers.

However, with the help of two precision twin-ball turbochargers, high-flow air induction system, and dual inlet pipes, among others, this is no longer your average Audi R8. The HPE 900 Twin Turbo R8 now produces an insane 912 horsepower that can sling it from standstill to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Clients who plan to get the HPE 900 Twin Turbo R8 upgrade package can look forward to outstanding quality and service. Hennessey Performance issues a 12,000-mile or one-year warranty (whichever comes first). To ensure that it meets the level of performance worthy of the company’s badge, each vehicle undergoes dyno and road testing before release.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance