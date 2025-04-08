With so many proponents of hydrogen as the future of green mobility, it comes as a huge surprise that most suddenly changed their minds. While some projects remain purely in concept form, there are a few that are already way deep into development. Given this volatility, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) bravely forges on in the most disruptive way possible. Enter the CORLEO!

As promising as hydrogen seems from an eco-friendly standpoint, there are plenty of caveats to consider. Mass production is energy intensive, which makes it extremely costly. Furthermore, we lack the infrastructure to efficiently service the various platforms that would have used it. Still, the Japanese firm is shaking the scene with a ridable robotic horse.

We know it sounds like just another April Fools’ Day joke, but it’s not. With a diverse portfolio covering almost every type of transportation, the CORLEO is surely not on anyone’s bingo card for 2025. This mechanical quadruped resembles a sleek ATV with a saddle, a pair of handlebars, and an instrument cluster just like your typical cockpit.

It’s already established that this runs on a hydrogen engine. Meanwhile, sensors and artificial intelligence are also crucial elements here. Real-time analysis of both the rider’s and robot’s position ensures optimal balance. The company also notes that the legs are not only for movement. Its joints also double as a dynamic suspension system.

KHI is certainly pushing for the CORLEO as a high-tech all-terrain machine. As the official video shows (in CGI), these bad boys are somewhat terrifying in action. A prototype will be on display at the Osaka Kansai Expo, but it won’t be as agile as the ones in the trailer. Overall, it’s great to see biomimicry put to good use.

Images courtesy of Kawasaki Heavy Industries