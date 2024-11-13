Kia may be the last name that comes to mind when it comes to recreational vehicles, but that could soon change if these new concepts ever hit production. Compared to its fellow South Korean marque Hyundai, it has been relatively quiet on the sustainable motoring front. Nonetheless, the PV5 WKNDR and EV9 ADVNTR can potentially disrupt the scene.

We mean that in a good way as these two made their debut at the 2024 SEMA Show. Kia Design Center America (KDCA) is behind the futuristic overlanding machines. The annual expo brings together people who are seriously interested in off-road-ready platforms. Therefore, there is also a notable growth in the production of rugged motorhomes and camper trailers.

Surprisingly, the companies that have taken the initiative are those relatively new to the RV scene. Of course, the prominent names in the business are also eager to cater to what their clients need. Let’s start with the EV9 ADVNTR — a three-row SUV with the aesthetics to convey its adventure-ready stance. Kia endows it with a 3″ lift over the standard version.

It also comes with a custom roof rack for your cargo or rooftop tents. Along with the PV5 WKNDR, these all-electric concepts reinforce the carmaker’s commitment to green systems. Anyway, the other half of the duo is a modular van which the press release describes as “a Swiss Army Knife on wheels.” To tackle whatever the great outdoors puts in its way, we have off-road tires and a lift kit.

Solar panels line the roof of the PV5 WKNDR, while the wheels incorporate hydro turbine technology. The systems allow the concept van to recharge its batteries for longer off-grid stays. Meanwhile, the interior features plenty of storage options with a customizable layout. owners can optimize the habitation area according to their needs.

Images courtesy of Kia