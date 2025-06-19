The way we see it, eVTOLs will pave the way for eco-friendly air travel in the near future. With several prototypes completing test flights, it won’t be long before these flying taxis are plying low-altitude, short-range routes across the world’s largest urban landscapes. Otto Aviation, on the other hand, presents a fuel-efficient platform called the Phantom 3500.

Given that battery-electric systems are now ubiquitous in the automotive industry, our attention shifts to maritime and aviation. Although there are already ongoing efforts to reduce or totally avoid emissions, limitations still exist. As for aeronautics, larger batteries mean additional weight, which will affect overall performance.

In the words of Otto Aviation: “Built on the revolutionary tech proven by our laminar flow technology demonstrator, the Phantom 3500 delivers transonic speeds at a fraction of the fuel burn, slashing operating costs and emissions.” While this business jet is not completely green just yet, the company intends to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

On top of its sleek silhouette, blueprints show a cabin that’s 23″ long and 7’6″ wide. Then there’s the ample standing room for people up to 6’5″ tall. In contrast to other aircraft in the same category, it offers 800 ft3 of space to accommodate various layouts. For a bleeding-edge experience, high-definition displays replace the traditional windows.

These digital panels also line the ceiling along the aisle. A live feed of the exterior scenery relative to the positions of these screens provides passengers with an “immersive, panoramic visual experience. The Phantom 3500 can cruise at speeds of more than 520 knots and up to altitudes of 51,000 feet. Lastly, the maximum range is approximately 3,500 nautical miles.

Images courtesy of Otto Aviation