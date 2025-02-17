Harley-Davidson is now actively promoting its 2025 lineup of badass bikes. Among the models we’ve featured so far are the Breakout and X 500. The latter is the perfect platform for long-distance rides. If a slice of Americana is not your thing, perhaps Ducati’s new cruiser might be more up your alley. This is the 2025 XDiavel V4!

Unlike the models from Harley-Davidson, the Italian motorcycle marque presents this sporty two-wheeler in Burning Red and Black Lava paint schemes only. Given how well the shades complement the machine’s sleek silhouette, we don’t think anybody would complain. Anyway, aesthetics is just a fraction of its appealing characteristics.

People who understand what the brand stands for expect a level of performance that outclasses others. Therefore, Ducati will never settle for anything below superior. Meanwhile, enclosed within the 2025 XDiavel V4’s lightweight yet durable aluminum monocoque frame is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine.

As indicated by official specifications, some of its engineering elements are from the legendary Desmosedici Stradale. The mill cranks out 168 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of torque to guarantee an adrenaline-pumping experience. Its powertrain also counts on a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 technology.

Elsewhere, a stainless steel racing exhaust generates “the unmistakable Ducati two-tone timbre.” Mounted on fully adjustable suspension units on both ends are light alloy cast rims wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. As with any motorcycle that rolls out of the assembly line, it’s brimming with cutting-edge safety features.

“The XDiavel V4 combines bold design with cutting-edge technology. It has been completely revamped in every aspect, with great attention to ergonomics and comfort. Thanks to Ducati’s unmistakable Italian DNA, it is a true marriage of beauty and sophisticated technology,” as written on the website.

Images courtesy of Ducati