The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise washing the hands with soap and water for 20 seconds to get rid of bacteria, germs, and viral species. Admit it though, people rarely keep track of how long they wash their hands and if they do, the tendency to count fast is unavoidable. Thankfully, the Lumo Soap Dispenser takes note of the time for you in a bright and colorful (literally) way.

Say goodbye to singing “Happy Birthday” while washing your hands just to abide by the proper and CDC-approved way of handwashing. Forget singing and counting and let this soap dispenser do the tracking for you. It lights up the moment you pump soap out. The light glows for approximately 20 seconds so you know exactly how long you have been scrubbing every nook and cracks on your hands, palms, thumb, and fingers. You’ll know when it is time to stop washing when the light dims. So best to keep an eye out on the bottle too as you wash.

The Lumo Soap Dispenser is a creative way to bring in some fun and color in handwashing. The color of the light depends on the color of your liquid antibacterial soap. It can be pink, green, yellow, blue, and the list goes on. The light is even bright enough to illuminate a dark room.

The Lumo Soap Dispenser is the brainchild of Brandon Bourn, a mechanical and electrical engineer whose girlfriend is an ICU nurse. He designed the product with the aim to help humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Images courtesy of Lumo